Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $81,000 in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 858.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

