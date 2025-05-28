Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $76,000 in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

