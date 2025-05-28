American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Woodmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $857.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.