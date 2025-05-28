825,502 Shares in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Acquired by CIBRA Capital Ltd

CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 825,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Arcadium Lithium comprises approximately 2.9% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadium Lithium by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Arcadium Lithium plc has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Arcadium Lithium ( NYSE:ALTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

