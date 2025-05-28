4,995 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nutrien by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Nutrien by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Nutrien by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 301,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.