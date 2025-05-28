26,322 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

