2,400 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 11.7%

GCOW opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.