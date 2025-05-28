23,232 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

