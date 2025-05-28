111 Capital Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,517,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Grab accounts for 1.5% of 111 Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grab by 5,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -248.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.