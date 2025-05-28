10,855 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,840 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.