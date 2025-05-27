Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Zscaler by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,057,500. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $254.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $257.49.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.