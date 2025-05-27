Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

