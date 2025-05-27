United Advisor Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 4.6%

BATS:FBCG opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.