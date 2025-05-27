UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 3,070 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.58% of PVH worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,199,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 1.5%

PVH opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.