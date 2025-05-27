Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

