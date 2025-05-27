Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,819 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Public Storage by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.42.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

