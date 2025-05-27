TFR Capital LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. TFR Capital LLC. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

