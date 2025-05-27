Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

