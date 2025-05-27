Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

