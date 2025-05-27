Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases Shares of 41,816 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

NYSE SJM opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

