Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.52 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2,320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $141,963,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,811,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $156.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $148.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

