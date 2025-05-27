Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Group worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.06.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EG. UBS Group cut their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

