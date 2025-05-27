Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Hess Company Profile

Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

