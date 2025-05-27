Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,468 ($47.06) and last traded at GBX 3,456 ($46.89), with a volume of 16641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,438 ($46.65).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 2,650 ($35.96) to GBX 2,764 ($37.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,024.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,799.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

