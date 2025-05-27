Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.9%

SPOT opened at $655.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

