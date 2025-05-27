Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,036,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $588.34 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

