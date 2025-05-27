Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $378,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

