LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $252,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

