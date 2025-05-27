Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.