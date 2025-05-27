Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOCT opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

