Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

