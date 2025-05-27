Financial Insights Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,073 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.