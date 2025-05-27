Copley Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000.

CALF stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

