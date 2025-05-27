Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

