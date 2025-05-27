Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 395,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.5%

CLH opened at $226.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

