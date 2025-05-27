BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,738,000 after buying an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,449,240.89. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,392,182 shares of company stock valued at $416,921,291. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.