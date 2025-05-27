Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 2,000 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.05.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

