ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $732.49 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day moving average of $706.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

