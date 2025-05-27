Ascent Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

