argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in argenx by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in argenx by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $587.61 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $359.37 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.74 and a beta of 0.57.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.11.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

