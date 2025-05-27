Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 334,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 306,405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 189,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

