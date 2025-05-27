Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $167,000 in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $237.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

