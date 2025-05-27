Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 323 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $465.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $476.36.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

