7,130 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $229.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.