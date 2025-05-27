371 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $267.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

