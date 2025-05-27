2,822 Shares in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

