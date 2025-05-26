Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,904. The trade was a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $269.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.