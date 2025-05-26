Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $151.26 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.94 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.87. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

