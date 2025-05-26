Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Acquires A$27,450.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider David Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$27,450.00 ($17,824.68).
Westgold Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Westgold Resources Company Profile
