Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Acquires A$27,450.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider David Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$27,450.00 ($17,824.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

