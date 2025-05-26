Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

